LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) Stock Price Down 1.6%

LifeSpeak Inc. (TSE:LSPK – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.60. 52,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the average session volume of 22,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LSPK. Cormark reduced their price objective on LifeSpeak from C$0.70 to C$0.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on LifeSpeak from C$0.65 to C$0.45 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on LifeSpeak from C$0.50 to C$0.40 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on LifeSpeak from C$1.10 to C$0.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on LifeSpeak from C$0.65 to C$0.45 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get LifeSpeak alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LSPK

LifeSpeak Price Performance

LifeSpeak Company Profile

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.52. The company has a market cap of C$30.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91, a PEG ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.09.

(Get Free Report)

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for digital mental, physical, and wellbeing resources for mid and enterprise-sized organizations in Canada and the United States. The company offers digital educational resources, such as easily consumable videos, podcasts, and articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; on-demand workout library, and automated and live sessions in various areas, including general fitness, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others under the Wellbeats and LIFT session brands; caregiver support services under the Torchlight brand name; and on-demand substance use support services under the ALAViDA brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LifeSpeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeSpeak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.