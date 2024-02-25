LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Earns Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LKQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.50.

Shares of LKQ opened at $52.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.31. LKQ has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.27.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. LKQ had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LKQ will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

In related news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other LKQ news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $260,506.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,061.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $1,609,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,073,491.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in LKQ by 5.4% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in LKQ by 4.2% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Cadence Bank raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

