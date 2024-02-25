Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNA opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. Luna Innovations has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.58. The company has a market capitalization of $243.15 million, a PE ratio of -89.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,247,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Luna Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Luna Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in Luna Innovations by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 148,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 39,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Luna Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

