Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Has $10.60 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 9.9% of Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $10,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 10,238 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,993,000 after buying an additional 697,937 shares during the period.

Shares of BND traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.18. 6,147,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,719,635. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.88 and a 200-day moving average of $71.28. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.2119 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

