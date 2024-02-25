Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Has $6.07 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. ML & R Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 31,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VNQ stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,695,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,975,176. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.39. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

