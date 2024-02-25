Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Acquired by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,968 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of Malibu Boats worth $13,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Malibu Boats

In other news, insider Michael K. Hooks acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.82 per share, with a total value of $535,250.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $42.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.82. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.29 and a 1 year high of $62.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.94 million, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $211.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MBUU shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Malibu Boats from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

