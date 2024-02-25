Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.29.

MTW stock opened at $13.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $466.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.18.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.90 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Manitowoc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTW. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 54,192 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,314,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,636,000 after purchasing an additional 107,414 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Manitowoc by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 310,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after buying an additional 19,879 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Manitowoc by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 185,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 481,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,033,000 after acquiring an additional 12,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

