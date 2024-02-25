Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 58,900 Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 58,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,478,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751,131 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,662,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Chewy by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after buying an additional 856,909 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Chewy by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,426,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,251,000 after buying an additional 501,491 shares during the period. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,722,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.09. 10,920,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,287,772. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 804.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.57. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.78 and a 52-week high of $42.13.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 14.40%. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHWY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Chewy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Chewy from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $250,074,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 40,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $717,257.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 557,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,859,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 12,325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $250,074,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,559,285 shares of company stock valued at $254,221,095. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

