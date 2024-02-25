Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Invests $159,000 in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

NYSE HE traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $12.66. 1,499,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,740. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $9.06 and a one year high of $41.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $961.40 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HE. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.50.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Articles

