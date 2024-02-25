Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC lowered its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 906 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GS stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $391.05. 2,247,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,208. The company has a market cap of $127.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $383.21 and a 200-day moving average of $346.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $396.79.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total transaction of $2,763,877.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,144.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,734 shares of company stock valued at $5,529,824. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

