Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 0.9% of Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $188.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,827,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,796,042. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.19 and a one year high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

