Mariner LLC Has $8.32 Million Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Mariner LLC cut its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.10% of Toro worth $8,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Toro by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TTC opened at $93.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.78 and its 200-day moving average is $89.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.90. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $117.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Toro had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $983.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $165,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $165,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $471,696.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,599.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,399 shares of company stock worth $729,874 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTC. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

