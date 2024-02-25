Mariner LLC Has $9.03 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $9,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDYG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 165,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,248,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MDYG stock opened at $81.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.28. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.17 and a 52 week high of $81.30.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

