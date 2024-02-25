Marmo Financial Group LLC Has $10.46 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Marmo Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 9.9% of Marmo Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Marmo Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,663,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $319,548,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $436.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,853,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,042,072. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $285.19 and a 12-month high of $440.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $418.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.14.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.