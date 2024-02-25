Marmo Financial Group LLC Sells 278 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Marmo Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Fidelity High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Marmo Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Marmo Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $715,000.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FDVV traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $43.98. The stock had a trading volume of 286,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,681. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $36.08 and a 1 year high of $44.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.68.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

