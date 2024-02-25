Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,709 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Marriott International worth $45,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at $23,188,899.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Drew Pinto sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.87, for a total value of $340,989.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,248.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $4,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares in the company, valued at $23,188,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,976 shares of company stock valued at $28,674,822. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.79.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $251.48 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.56 and a 1-year high of $252.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.14. The company has a market cap of $72.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.64.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Further Reading

