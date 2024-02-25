MasterBrand (MBC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MasterBrand Price Performance

MasterBrand stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.23. MasterBrand has a 12 month low of $7.08 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in MasterBrand by 226.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in MasterBrand during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MasterBrand during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

MasterBrand Company Profile

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

Featured Stories

