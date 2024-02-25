Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Matador Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 21st. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani anticipates that the energy company will earn $1.51 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.92 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.38.

Matador Resources Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE MTDR opened at $60.72 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $42.04 and a 12 month high of $67.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 3.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $836.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $721,149,000 after purchasing an additional 366,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after purchasing an additional 567,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Matador Resources by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,777,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,101,000 after purchasing an additional 377,853 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Matador Resources by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,326,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $201,552,000 after acquiring an additional 135,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,667.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.30 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,789.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,667.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 11.35%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

