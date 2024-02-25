Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.38.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:MTDR opened at $60.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 3.32. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $42.04 and a fifty-two week high of $67.71.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $836.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.96 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.35%.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In other Matador Resources news, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.30 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,789.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker acquired 5,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $721,149,000 after buying an additional 366,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,165,000 after buying an additional 567,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Matador Resources by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,777,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,101,000 after purchasing an additional 377,853 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 82.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $231,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,904 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Matador Resources by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,326,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $201,552,000 after purchasing an additional 135,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

