Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ MTLS opened at $5.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.56 million, a P/E ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.04. Materialise has a 1 year low of $4.93 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Materialise during the first quarter worth about $405,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Materialise by 176.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Materialise by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Materialise by 231.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Materialise during the first quarter worth about $139,000. 24.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

