Maverick Protocol (MAV) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10.96 Million

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. One Maverick Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001295 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. Maverick Protocol has a market cap of $10.05 million and $10.96 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Maverick Protocol

Maverick Protocol was first traded on June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,000,000 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official website is www.mav.xyz.

Maverick Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 250,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.66362859 USD and is down -2.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $18,422,054.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maverick Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

