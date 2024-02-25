M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $144.72

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 144.72 ($1.82) and traded as high as GBX 178.50 ($2.25). M&C Saatchi shares last traded at GBX 175 ($2.20), with a volume of 42,803 shares changing hands.

M&C Saatchi Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of £213.96 million, a PE ratio of -8,750.00 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 168.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 144.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.07.

About M&C Saatchi

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

