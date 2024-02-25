McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,865 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,169,018,000 after acquiring an additional 485,066 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after purchasing an additional 19,217,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,227,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,235,380,000 after purchasing an additional 317,922 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,200,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,423,773,000 after buying an additional 151,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $2,341,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.6 %

MCD stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $297.75. 2,199,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,343,515. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.18. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Barclays decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.10.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

