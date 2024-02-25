McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,941 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 838,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Energy Transfer comprises 1.9% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $11,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 2.4% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 31,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 27,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 20,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 7.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.89. 9,761,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,011,317. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

