McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1.1% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 43,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 86.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 100.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 8.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 11.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of SQQQ traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,933,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,161,719. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $42.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.49.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Cuts Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.18%.

(Free Report)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

