McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 257,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Patterson-UTI Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTEN. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 157.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 40.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 635.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 350.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTEN. Benchmark lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

In related news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,414.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTEN traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $11.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,573,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,552,873. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.24. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

