McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Has $9.33 Million Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,370 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the quarter. BWX Technologies accounts for 1.5% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $9,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in BWX Technologies by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWXT stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.83. The company had a trading volume of 563,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.69. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.58 and a 12 month high of $90.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.43.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on BWX Technologies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.29.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

