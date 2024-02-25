McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 67.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 361.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 195.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

IIPR stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.72. The stock had a trading volume of 135,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,186. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.36 and a fifty-two week high of $105.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 11.66 and a quick ratio of 11.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 125.95%.

IIPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

