McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 41.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 50.0% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.16.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 0.8 %

MRO stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.78. The company had a trading volume of 9,131,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,487,698. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.20. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $20.57 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.22.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Marathon Oil’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.19%.

Marathon Oil declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to buy up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

