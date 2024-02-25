McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 49.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NICE in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in NICE in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NICE in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 329.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of NICE by 25.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

NICE stock traded down $7.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.20. The company had a trading volume of 709,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,718. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.99. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $149.54 and a one year high of $253.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.49.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NICE from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $343.00 price target on shares of NICE in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on NICE from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.55.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

