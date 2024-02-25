McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Sells 160,729 Shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 160,729 shares during the quarter. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund makes up 0.7% of McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund were worth $4,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $386,000. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $611,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 577,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,237,000 after acquiring an additional 13,968 shares during the period.

Get ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund alerts:

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

EMO stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.30. 29,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,946. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $25.57 and a 1-year high of $37.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.16.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.32 per share, with a total value of $435,795.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,933,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,691,928.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 72,087 shares of company stock worth $2,418,297 in the last ninety days.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

(Free Report)

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.