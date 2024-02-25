McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,986 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

Cincinnati Financial stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 741,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,628. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.21 and a 200-day moving average of $104.96. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.27. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $95.01 and a one year high of $123.81.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CINF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

