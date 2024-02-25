McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Sells 252 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMLP. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8,000.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.12. The stock had a trading volume of 849,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,373. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.51. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $35.68 and a 1-year high of $46.27.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Stories

