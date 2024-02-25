McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CG. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,864,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,719. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $896.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.68 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.84%.

Insider Transactions at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. bought 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,066,189 shares in the company, valued at $13,807,147.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CG. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CG

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.