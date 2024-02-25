Medifast (NYSE:MED) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Free Report) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $67.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Medifast’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medifast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Shares of MED opened at $40.73 on Wednesday. Medifast has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $114.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Medifast had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 56.06%. The firm had revenue of $191.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. Medifast’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Medifast will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Medifast by 17.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Medifast by 173.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Medifast by 30.0% in the third quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC now owns 19,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in Medifast by 41.9% in the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 16,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medifast in the third quarter valued at $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

