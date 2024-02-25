Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,854 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,911 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $42.99. 33,810,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,654,188. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 128.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

View Our Latest Report on INTC

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.