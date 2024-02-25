Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 240.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,391,000 after purchasing an additional 18,201 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.5 %

LMT stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $431.12. The company had a trading volume of 842,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,061. The stock has a market cap of $104.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $441.48 and a 200-day moving average of $440.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

