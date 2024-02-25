Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $759,531,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after buying an additional 1,696,350 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,367,000 after buying an additional 1,243,852 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $2,300,710,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 27,076.5% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 653,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,396,000 after purchasing an additional 650,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.93.

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total transaction of $1,129,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,443.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,734 shares of company stock valued at $5,529,824 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $391.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,247,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,208. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $383.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.93. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $396.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $127.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

