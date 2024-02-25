Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.29 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,024 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 187,225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,111,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,032 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.56. 2,112,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,361,630. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.54.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

