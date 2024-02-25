Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.55. 5,810,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,979,191. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $142.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.69 and a 200 day moving average of $83.62.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target (down from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 26,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $2,324,049.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 286,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,009,143.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

