Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 107,905 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 732,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,905 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $32,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after purchasing an additional 152,648 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.85. 7,736,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,338,543. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.64. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $48.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

