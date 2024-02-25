Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 4,818 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,818 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.53.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,561,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,940,700. The stock has a market cap of $291.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.05. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $172.88.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.39%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

