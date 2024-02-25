Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 13,010 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 13,010 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after buying an additional 63,358,143 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,149,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $883,679,000 after purchasing an additional 686,381 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 6.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 23,515,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $767,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Williams Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $649,796,000 after purchasing an additional 136,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of WMB opened at $34.94 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $37.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average of $34.80.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 68.32%.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.