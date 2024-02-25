Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 2,059 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 13.9% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 33.7% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 6.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,244,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $547,739,000 after purchasing an additional 79,263 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth about $345,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $461.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.35. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $496.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $460.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.22.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.49%.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $430,103.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,180.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $430,103.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,180.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $573,321.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,761.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,147. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $450.00 price target (down from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.33.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

