Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 4,490 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 176.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,056,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,073,000 after buying an additional 44,080 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on VRSN shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In related news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total value of $1,820,617.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,552,768.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total transaction of $1,820,617.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,552,768.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.84, for a total transaction of $26,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,156 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,207.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,113 shares of company stock valued at $7,167,717. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $196.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.68. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.44 and a 12-month high of $229.72. The company has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.90.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

