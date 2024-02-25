Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 5,170 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 122.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 44.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in American Financial Group during the second quarter worth $59,000. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $100,427.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 909 shares in the company, valued at $107,398.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $100,427.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 909 shares in the company, valued at $107,398.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $49,368.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,759 shares in the company, valued at $209,250.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,488 shares of company stock valued at $1,272,039. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AFG. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded American Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.75.

American Financial Group Stock Down 0.3 %

AFG stock opened at $126.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.17. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.22 and a 52 week high of $136.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.26%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

