Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 800 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,295 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 104.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the third quarter worth $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 518.8% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth $59,000.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of PODD opened at $184.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.24. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $125.82 and a 52 week high of $335.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.73. Insulet had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PODD. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.27.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

