Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 4,260 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Garmin by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Garmin by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Garmin by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $174,989,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Garmin by 378.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 29,893 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $135.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $93.52 and a fifty-two week high of $137.87.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.83.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

