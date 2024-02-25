Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 4,855 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 201.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total value of $355,109.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,513,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,519 shares of company stock worth $1,094,924. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $244.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.05. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.74 and a 52 week high of $251.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.07. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $677.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.56 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 305.15% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price target (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

