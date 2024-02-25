Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys 668 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 135.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Arista Networks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,274,000 after buying an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.4 %

ANET stock opened at $267.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $254.36 and its 200 day moving average is $217.41. The stock has a market cap of $83.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.68 and a 1-year high of $292.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $4,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,719,000 shares in the company, valued at $381,618,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $4,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,719,000 shares in the company, valued at $381,618,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $922,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,277 shares of company stock worth $44,686,439 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ANET shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ANET

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.